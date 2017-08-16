An application by outgoing Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti to have all election materials used for the Embu governor’s elections secured under the custody of the courts suffered a setback after the High Court in Embu dismissed it.

Embu Resident Judge Florence Muchemi said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is the sole custodian of electoral materials adding that Kivuti did not give convincing grounds to have the said election materials stored by the courts.

She said it is premature for the court to direct election materials to be kept in the custody of the courts since IEBC has not confirmed to any case of election malpractices.

Kivuti who lost the Embu Governor’s race to Martin Wambora, in an application made at the court yesterday requested the court to have the election materials for Manyatta and Runyenjes constituencies for the governor’s seat secured.

Through his lawyers led by Tom Ojienda, he claimed that he intends to use the election materials to file a petition to have Wambora’s win nullified adding that the more the delay, the more likely the election materials will be tampered with.

He also sought to have Wambora’s the gazzettement and swearing in stopped.

But Muchemi said the court cannot restrain the gazzettement of Wambora as the dully elected Embu governor or prevent his swearing in, by relying on allegations that cannot be proved.

She directed that the case be heard and that Kivuti serves the respondents, Governor Martin Wambora, IEBC and the Inspector General of Police with the applications and the petition tomorrow by 9am and that the respondents to file their responses the same date.

She argued that the case is a matter of urgency given that Wambora is set to be sworn in on Friday, thus set hearing on Thursday 9am.

Kivuti lost to Wambora garnering 96,775 votes against 97,760.

Kivuti speaking on the sidelines said immediately Wambora’s name is gazzetted, he will move to court to file an election petition to have his name nullified.