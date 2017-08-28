KNUN says ex-official peddling rumours regarding CBA

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) leaders are now trading accusations over the execution of the ongoing nurses strike that has paralyzed services in public health facilities for close to three months.

Acting KNUN Chairperson Joseph Ngwasi now claims suspended Chairperson John Bii is peddling rumours regarding the validity of the nurses CBA demands in a desperate move to ensure he is reinstated at the helm.

Ngwasi says Bii’s attempts to call off the strike on the premise that the contentious Collective Bargaining Agreement is a hoax is a desperate move to seek reinstatement.

Ngwasi is however optimistic their issues will be resolved if a meeting with the Council of Governors scheduled for this afternoon takes as expected.

Elsewhere, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu says he will hire nurses on temporal basis to alleviate suffering of Kiambu residents who cannot afford treatment in private and mission hospitals.

This he says will happen as they continue with negotiation with striking nurses.

Speaking when he made an impromptu visit to Kiambu level 4 hospital on Sunday night, Governor Waititu said he will call a meeting with all leaders to discuss and offer solutions to the health sector, as he assured the residents that services will resume in the next few days.

However, he urged the striking nurses to resume duty as negotiations continue, saying they need time to settle after the General Election.

Written by Emily Kenik

