KNUT threatens to stop massive transfer of head teachers

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has threatened to stop the massive transfer of head teachers and principals by the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC).

The teachers’ employer has transferred 557 principals in what it says are measures aimed at improving education standards across the country.

Anxiety has hit the about 300,000 head teachers in public schools across the country following the latest move by TSC to transfer teachers who have been stationed in one school for over nine years.

The development is attracting condemnation from teachers union KNUT who are now threatening to derail the ongoing process.

While faulting the policy aimed at promoting national cohesion and enhancing professionalism in the teaching profession as ill advised, West Pokot branch KNUT Secretary general Martin Sembelo says the move might hamper performance in far flunked schools.

His sentiments coming as TSC moved 557 school principals and deputies effective January 1, 2018.

Those affected are from 31 national schools including Alliance Girls, Limuru Girls, Kakamega High, Chavakali, Sironga Girls, Cardinal Otunga Boys, Nyambaria, Machakos Boys and Kangaru.

Alliance Girls principal now moves to Kitui Teachers Training College and will be replaced by Chogoria Girls principal.