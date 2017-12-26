KNUT threatens to down tools over transfer of head teachers

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has threatened to direct its members to down their tools over the ongoing massive transfer of head teachers of school principals.

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion argues that the decision by the teachers’ employer Teacher’s Service Commission (TSC) will negatively affect the education sector.

This announcement by the TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during the release of the 2017 KCSE results seems to have rubbed the teachers’ union the wrong way.

KNUT strongly opposing the transfer of 73 school heads from National school, extra county boys’ and extra county girls’ schools.

In a statement, KNUT Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, terming it as ill conceived saying it will affect the education sector.

The giant teachers questioning why TSC went ahead and effected the massive transfers without reaching an agreement with teachers unions.

However, the TSC boss says the massive transfers which has seen several principals from national schools transferred from their home areas aims at enhancing cohesion in the country and improve education performance.

Sossion is now calling on affected teachers to ignore the directive until their union officials reach an agreement with the commission.

Meanwhile, the 2017 KCSE continue to elicit varied reactions from different stakeholders in the education sector with the latest being from West Mugirango legislator, Vincent Kemosi who is calling for establishment of a task force to audit the examination’s outcome.

Moses Nyakiongora, secretary state department of public works and buildings defended education cabinet secretary, Dr. Fried Matiang’i against accusations that he presided over the bungling of the KCSE results.

Teachers’ unions have already protested against the outcome of the 2017 results and petitioned the Education Ministry to institute a probe.