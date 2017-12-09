KUPPET opposes proposed education sector reforms

The Kenya Post Primary Education Teachers Union, KUPPET, has vowed to resist reforms proposed by Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

Kuppet General Secretary, Akello Misori, said although they appreciate Matiang’i’s efforts to reform the sector, the whole exercise was not consultative.

Addressing the union’s Annual Delegates Conference in Kisii town, Misori faulted Matiang’i for his proposal to put primary and secondary schools sharing compounds under one management.

He dismissed the proposed policy as ill-advised saying primary and secondary schools had their own distinctive roles to play in the education system.

His Kenya National Union of Teachers counterpart, Wilson Sossion termed them arbitrary and took issue with the intended de-localization of schools policy.

Sossion claimed the directive by the CS that school heads be master’s degree holders should be treated as an additional requirement, recommending that the new education system be shelved to pave way for adequate consultations.

Kisii Governor, James Ongwae supported the two union officials’ sentiments, saying teachers’ transfers should be a participative issue owing to the politics and security risks involved.

Meanwhile, Kenyans have been urged to take advantage of existing technical and vocational training centers to help lower the rate of unemployment. Technical and Vocational Education and Training acting Director Meshack Opwora say as an alternative to universities, the institutions are better placed in addressing the need for affordable yet efficient technical skills.