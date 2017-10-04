Kuria leaders endorse President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election

Over 2000 Kuria leaders Wednesday met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, vowing to mobilize support for his re-election in the October 26 fresh polls.

Addressing the delegation that also discussed the Jubilee’s development agenda for the Kuria sub-counties and the larger Migori County, President Kenyatta assured the Kuria leaders of his administration’s focus on taking services closer to citizens.

“The Jubilee Government is keen on ensuring that all Kenyans get quality services. We will therefore continue ensuring that Kuria residents do not lack the essential services that will lift their lives,” said President Kenyatta.

He said it is for this purpose that his Government has created two more sub-counties of Mabera and Ntimaru whose administrators will be posted by next week.

President Kenyatta also announced that the Government will next week post Deputy County Commissioners Patrick Mumali to Mabera and Anthony Munari to Ntimaru in its efforts to take services closer to the people.

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, said wthe new administrative units will ensure Kuria residents are able to get better services from the national Government.

“With these new administrative units, you are sure to get better services. For instance, the number of youth recruited to join security agencies including the Police and the Kenya Defence Forces would now increase,” said the President.

President Kenyatta also said in two weeks time the Government will send Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary with his team to explore ways on initiating Sorore, Kebaroti and Kegonga water projects.

“On the issue of health, we will ensure that we put up clinics in each of the four sub-counties so that residents are able to access health services closer to their homes,” said the President.

The President welcomed the support from the Kuria leaders, urging them to mobilize more votes for him to ensure he wins with a bigger margin in the October 26 fresh presidential election.

“I would like to thank you for the votes you gave me in August 8 polls. I also thank you for electing for two Jubilee Members of Parliament. I assure you the national Government will continue working for you to ensure you get the services you require,” the President assured Kuria leaders.

Deputy President Ruto thanked Kuria residents for supporting Jubilee and assured them that the Government will complete all the development projects it has initiated in the area.

“As we speak, the bridge for the road connecting Narok and Kehancha has been built and soon the constructions of the road connecting the two towns will begin,” said the Deputy President.

Members of Parliament Mathias Robi of Kuria West and his Kuria East counterpart Marwa Kitayama thanked the President for transforming Kuria region by initiating major infrastructure projects which include the upgrading of Isebania-Kehancha, Kegonga-Ntimaru-Guitembe and Taranganya centre-Kehancha roads to bitumen standards.

“We will continue supporting President Kenyatta and Jubilee because of the projects that have been implemented in our area in the last four-and-a-half years,” said Mr Robi.