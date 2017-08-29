Lawyer Muite reveals IEBC servers are in Europe

It is now emerging that IEBC Servers that Raila Odinga’s team secured orders to access by the Supreme Court are in Europe.

This is according to senior counsel Paul Muite who is representing the commission in the Supreme Court petition questioning the validity of presidential results.

The revelation by Muite was brought to the fore after the election petitioner through senior counsel James Orengo reported before the court that they were experiencing what he described as substantial non-compliance of the order that was granted to them Monday by the seven judge bench of the Supreme Court.

“Servers are in Europe. We have to wait to get access. I have been in touch with my client and in a few minutes we’ll have their written version of events “ Muite, said.

He added “these delays are not meant to obstruct court proceedings, these are technical issues that are being sorted”.

Muite clarified that as long they petitioner works within the agreed specification, the IEBC had nothing to hide from them.

A statement that was concretized by Uhuru Kenyatta led Lawyer Fred Ngatia who accused the petitioner’s lawyer of asking for what is beyond the Supreme Court order.

A part from accessing the servers, Orengo also complained of a snail paced process of verification of forms 34A and B at the Milimani Law Courts with Muite calling on the supreme court to order for additional staff to hasten the process.

The chief justice while giving his direction on the matter has maintained that all parties should comply with the court orders.

“Even if your clients are in Europe, then wake them up. Tell your client to observe the court order” the CJ directed.

In a swift rejoinder, the Commission said it had complied with orders as framed by the Supreme Court.

All parties to the petition are currently accessing the IEBC servers at Anniversary Towers”, the commission tweeted.

It also posted photos of all parties in the petition going on with the scrutiny.