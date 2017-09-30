Lawyer petitions for removal of Justice Njoki Ndung’u

Former Law Society of Kenya CEO Apollo Mboya now wants Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u removed from office for gross misconduct, and misbehavior.

Mboya has petitioned the Judicial Service Commission to institute plans for her removal arguing that Njoki disrespected her colleagues during the Supreme Court ruling on Presidential election.

In the petition Mboya argues that Njoki showed a lack of courtesy and civility towards her colleagues on the bench.

He has also accused Ndung’u of exhibiting lack of professional competence during the presentation of her ruling.

In her dissenting ruling, Ndung’u was categorical that there were no irregularities and illegalities that warranted for the nullification of the Presidential election of August 8th.

Mr Mboya says Justice Njoki lacks judicial temperament, professional competence and that she does not possess integrity, has no regard for equality and is incompetent.

His request to JSC is to view Justice Ndungu’s recent actions as an addition to what the commission found in a letter it wrote to her on May 9, 2016.