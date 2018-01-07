Leaders dismiss claims of rift in Jubilee

A section of Jubilee leaders have dismissed claims of a rift in government following the unveiling of part of the cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria accused the media of speculation cautioning against reading too much into the absence of the deputy president during the naming of the 9 cabinet nominees by the President.

This comes as he maintained central Kenya will back William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The unveiling of part of the cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday in the absence of his deputy William Ruto, appears to have opened a window for speculation, amid claims of a possible rift.

Kuria speaking in Nyeri County said the government was intact and every decision was made in consultation and consensus between the President and his Deputy.

Deputy President William Ruto through his official twitter page also dismissed the claims of disagreement and advised jubilee leaders to avoid the debate on 2022 politics.

“Kenyans, more so jubilee should avoid useless political debates about positions including 2022 and focus single-mindedly on delivering our manifesto voted for by the people while allowing the President the space to perform his constitutional duty to assemble the team for us,” he said.

But even as he cautioned against venturing into the 2022 politics, Nyeri county governor Mutahi Kahiga was countering an assertion by Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu who on his Facebook page had alleged that it was not automatic that Mt. Kenya region would vote for the DP in 2022.

The Nyeri town MP had written “nobody is or has ever been supported for the presidency of any country anywhere on earth unconditionally.”

Tell Us What You Think