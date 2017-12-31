At least 30 dead, 17 injured in horrid Migaa accident

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead after a Nairobi-bound bus collided with a truck at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway in the 3AM accident.

Among the dead include the driver of the truck and his loader while 28 bodies were retrieved from the ill-fated bus.

Seventeen other people were seriously injured in the ill-fated crash.

The injured people have been rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital and the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arome said the bus was over speeding on the wrong lane when it collided with the truck head on.

Rescue operations are still ongoing at the scene.

More to follow…

