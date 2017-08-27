Mashemeji derby goes down Sunday afternoon at Nyayo

Kenya’s oldest soccer clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will renew their rivalry this afternoon in a Sportpesa premier league match dubbed ‘mashemeji derby’ at the Nyayo national stadium.

The Mashemeji derby will be the last match to be staged at the Nyayo national stadium before it’s closed for renovation till January next year in preparation for the African Nations Championship which will take place here in Kenya.

KO’galo won the first mashemeji derby in May after thrashing Ingwe 3-0 at the same venue. Gor Mahia beat Posta Rangers in their last league match while AFC Leopards defeated defending champions Tusker FC.

In other games on card today, Bandari FC will host Mathare United at the Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa while Kakamega Homboyz will square it out with Tusker FC at the Mumias Complex.

Sony Sugar welcomes Kariobangi Sharks at Awendo as Zoo Kericho take on Western Stima at the Kericho green stadium.