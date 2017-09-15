Matatus banned from CBD from next week

Nairobi County has moved to ban all public service vehicles from accessing the Central Business District (CBD) in drastic changes that take effect from next Wednesday.

The gazette notice signed by acting county secretary Leboo ole Morintat revokes all previous gazette notices/letters allocating any other place as picking and dropping areas in CBD.

“Maximum cooperation and compliance is expected from all PSV operators to avoid inconveniences and other consequences. The County, Kenya Police and NTSA shall start enforcement immediately after 20 September 2017’ reads the notice.

Matatus accessing the CBD through Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande and Limuru roads will drop and pick passengers at Muranga Road Fig tree terminus A.

All routes accessing CBD from Thika Road including Kiambu Road up to Ruiru and Muranga Road will stop at Fig Tree terminus B.

For PSVs going past Ruiru but branching off before or at Kenol town on Nyeri/Meru-Nairobi road will use the Desai road terminus.

Vehicles that go past Kenol on Nyeri/ Meru- Nairobi road and all upcountry vehicles on Uhuru Highway will stop at Park Road terminus.

PSVs using Juja road, Ring Road Ngala and Park Road to acess CBD will use the Ngara Road Terminus.

All urban and pert urban routes from Mombasa road/ Langata road stop at Hakati terminus

PSVs that ply Ngong road will stop at the usual Railway terminus while those from Jogoo Road/Lusaka Road will stop at Muthurwa terminus.

All high capacity from upcountry will be required to park at Machakos terminus.

PSVs plying circular routes will access all termini to the CBD and Upper Hill while those on diametric routes will use Central Bus Station.

“The operators are required to take note that the above changes take effect on 20. day of September 2017 and all previous gazette notices/letters allocating any other place as picking and dropping areas in CBD are hereby revoked and become null and void as from 20th September 2017” warns the notice

This is not the first time the county government that has been accused of failing to deal with traffic congestion is issuing the new directive.The previous orders have always been ignored.

Focus now shifts to the new governor Mike Sonko on whether he will enforce the new rules.

The new routes are as follows: