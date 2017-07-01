Matiang’i appeals to lecturers to reconsider strike decision

By Margaret Kalekye

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has implored the university lecturers and workers to reconsider their decision to go on strike.

In a statement, the CS says the ministry has disbursed close to Ksh 4.8 billion into the respective bank accounts of 31 Public Universities and Colleges, adding that the rest of the monies would be paid in the next financial year.

“The Ministry of Education has wired half of the amount, a total of Kshs. 4.775 Billion, into the respective bank accounts of 31 Public Universities and Colleges. The rest of the amount would come from the 2017/2018 Financial Year” said Matiang’i.

He added “This CBAs were concluded before the end of the financial year 2016/2017. The Implementation of the CBAs would straddle the two-financial years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018”

The university unions have vowed to go on strike starting Monday if the government does not implement in full the 2013–2017 KSh10 billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed during negotiations. According to the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), the Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotel, Educational and Allied workers Union (KUDHEA), the monies were supposed to cover basic salary, house allowance of all public servants represented by the Unions. The CS stated that the Collective Bargaining Agreements are binding documents between the Government and the respective Unions.

“It is therefore my appeal to UASU to withdraw its planned strike and encourage its members to go on with their duties uninterrupted” he pleaded.

He said the industrial action was uncalled for. “The Government reiterates its commitment to meet its side of the bargain and the Unions and respective staff are advised accordingly. It is therefore our position that there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for any of the university unions to resort to industrial action”