Matiang’i declares Friday public holiday for Muslims

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Friday September 1st a public holiday for Muslims only.

In a press statement, the acting CS says non-Muslims are exempted from the holiday and will report to work as usual.

Idd-Ul-Adha (Sacrifice Feast) is marked to honor the willingness of Abraham to offer his son Isaac as a sacrifice in obedience to God’s command.

“Adherents of Islam religion will celebrate the day and therefore employers should allow them to be away from work. For non-Muslims, this will be a normal working day,” he said.

Idd ul-Adha is one of the holiest celebrations in Islam and marks the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia which must be undertaken once in a lifetime of all physically and financially capable Muslims.

Idd ul-Fitr, which this year fell in June, is held to celebrate the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan for all Muslims.

The Idd-Ul-Adha is listed as a Muslim holiday but the government is planning to present a bill in parliament to make it a national public holiday.

