Matiangi’ issues a new school calendar for third term

Primary schools pupils and form one to three students countrywide will close for third term holidays on the 25th and 24th of October, respectively.

The move follows the revised election date by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday, from 17th to 26th of October 2017.

Education Cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi’ says the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of secondary Education (KCSE) exams will go on as scheduled with the exception of KCSE home science practical’s which will now be taken on 30th October and not 26th as earlier indicated in the exam timetable.

According to the Education Cabinet Secretary, most schools have been gazetted by IEBC as polling stations and tallying centres for the repeat presidential polls.

“Given a number of schools are gazetted as polling stations and tallying centres for the election, it has become necessary to make minor adjustments to the third term dates to free up the institutions for use during the important national exercise,” read part of his statement.

“This is to free up the institutions for use during this important national exercise,” he said.

The statement further indicates that KCPE candidates will be expected to attend rehearsal on Monday, October 30th and commence the exam on Tuesday 31st of October to Thursday 2nd November as earlier indicated.

On Thursday, IEBC announced the new date a day after the Supreme Court judges delivered a detailed judgement on Presidential Petition.

The change of date coming on a day the cabinet approved Ksh10 billion for the repeat exercise, Ksh2 billion less of what IEBC had demanded.

In requesting for the amount, IEBC cited heavy investment in enhancement of electoral technology and the training of staff in an exercise that is expected to be closely monitored by all and sundry

The commission has been mulling pushing the date from October 17th following a request by Safran Morpho, the supplier of the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System used for voter identification and transmission of results.

The French firm had asked the electoral agency to extend the date to October 26th to allow it to upgrade the system and reconfigure the kits.

OT-Morpho supplied the 45,000 tablets used to identify voters biometrically and an associated system used to transmit the results of votes counted by electoral officials as well as a photograph of the paper form 34A on which votes were tallied.

The Commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati said they are still reviewing the judgement and its implications on the forthcoming fresh presidential election.