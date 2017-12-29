Ministry approves literature books for high schools

The Ministry of Education has approved literature books to be used in secondary schools between 2018 and 2022.

In a directive to school heads across the country, Pius Mutisya, the director for Quality Assurance said the new books will replace those that have been in use since 2013.

According to the ministry, the books have a security tag on the cover which when scratched will reveal a 16 digit pin number to ensure that only genuine books are bought.

For English, the optional set books will include The Pearl by John Steinbeck and will be sold for 395 shillings published by Bookmark Africa.

For short stories, students will have to buy Memories we Lost by Chris Wanjala published by Moran Publishers and will retail at Sh380 and the Play will be Inheritance by David Mulwa published by Longhorn, retailing at Sh370.

In Kiswahili, students will read Chozi la Heri by Assumpta K. Matei published by One Planet and Media Sevices and will retail at Sh345.

It will replace Kidagaa Kimemwozea for the duration of 2018-2022. Kigogo by Pauline Kea Kyovi will retail for Sh325 and the short stories will be Tumbo Lisiloshiba na Hadithi Nyingine by Alifa Chokocho na Dumu Kayanda published by Longhorn.