Moi Girls fire incident was an arson attack, Matiang’i

The fire that occurred at the Moi Girls High School Nairobi on Saturday morning was an arson attack and not an accident, Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said.

It has been claimed that the fire could have been started by a student in the dormitory, at least according to accounts given by several other students.

Several experts from the fire department, Kenya Power and police revisited the affected dormitory to establish what may have caused the fire.

Those aware of the probe say preliminary findings point to arson.

Education CS Matiangi said so far authorities have ascertained that all students have been accounted for and that the death toll from the incident now stands at 9.

Matiang’i had earlier said that those found culpable to have breached safety guidelines will be prosecuted.

This is after one more student succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital has confirmed that two out of 10 students admitted at the hospital from the in Nairobi school are still in critical condition.

The management also confirmed receiving 50 injured students, 40 of whom were treated for minor burns and discharged.

The hospital CEO Felix Wanjala said majority of the victims had minor burns.

He said seven students with superficial burns are under 24 hour observation for any respiratory related complications and will be discharged once it is established they are stable.

Currently DNA testing is underway to enable parents of the victims collect the bodies for burial preparations.

Pius Masaai the Deputy Director of National Disasters Unit says DNA testing will begin on Tuesday to enable parents of the victims collect the bodies for burial preparations.

“The DNA testing did not begin Monday due to logistical challenges,” said Maasai.

Only parents and siblings of the deceased will participate in the DNA sampling process.

So far, eight bodies have been taken to the Chiromo Funeral Parlour.

The school which is one of the top performers in the country with a student population of 1183 is located in Kibra constituency.

The school will remain closed for two weeks as investigations continue on the cause of the fire.

Form four students who are preparing for the national exams will resume next Friday.

Tell Us What You Think