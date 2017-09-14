The government plans to institute mandatory training on safety techniques as part of the induction process for all pupils joining boarding school.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said some pupils join boarding school while too young to protect themselves against calamities such as the inferno that razed a dormitory at Moi Girls, Nairobi.

Kipsang was speaking during a requiem mass in honour of the nine girls that perished in the inferno, and was among key government officials who were present to express their condolences.

Family and friends gathered at the school to pay their last respects to the nine young girls who perished in the inferno, with their colleagues holding their portraits in an emotional ceremony as those present tried to come into terms with the loss.

They could barely hold back tears, mourning the lives of girls whose bright future was cut short by a deadly inferno said to be an act of arson.

Kipsang saying that the Ministry of Education is considering raising the age for enrollment in boarding school, besides instituting mandatory training on safety measures for all children going to boarding school.

He regretted the loss of brilliant and industrious minds and called on stakeholders to support the school in rebuilding the dormitory.

Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto urged the affected families to remain strong by God’s grace, and called on Kenyans to support those who lost their loved ones.

Already, a 14 year old form one student whose identity remains unknown has been charged with 9 counts of murder after police investigations indicated she may have been a part of a group that planned the arson.

She was however released on a cash bail of 200,000 thousand shillings as hearing continues.