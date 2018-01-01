Mombasa County ushers in the New Year in style

The countdown to the New Year was characterized by fireworks, entertainment from top Kenyan artistes and feasting as holiday makers ushered in 2018 in style in coastal city of Mombasa.

Fireworks rent the air and jolly faces could be seen among the revelers at Whitesands resort.

Hoteliers planned the event to the last detail as domestic and international tourists enjoyed the scene.

A sumptuous buffet was set , the entertainment was top notch as renown Kenyan artistes Avril, King Kaka and Gilad took to the stage and gave a sterling performance to usher in the new year.

Guests confessed that 2017 was a very tough year for Kenyans and they are looking forward to a more industrious and prosperous 2018.

Similar new year celebrations were witnessed at the Travellers beach resort with tourism stakeholders expressing optimism that the sector will maintain the momentum.

New year being a time to make new resolutions Kenyans have been urged to forget about politics and concentrate more on building the nation.

Calls also for leaders both in government and opposition to embrace dialogue were also made.

Meanwhile in Mazeras, Kwale County, friends and families slaughtered a goat to mark the start of 2108.

The traditional brew “mnazi” was also in plenty as they gave thanks to the almighty God for the year ahead

