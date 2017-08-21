More governors sworn into office among them 18 new entrants

More governors sworn into office Monday among them are 18 new entrants who emerged victorious by defeating the incumbents.

Mike Sonko Mbuvi of Nairobi, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o of Kisumu and their West Pokot counterpart Prof. John Lonyangapuo who served as Senators in the past four and half years are among those who took oath of office Monday as governors.

President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the inauguration of Sonko which took place at the historic Uhuru Park grounds.

A statement from State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu indicated that President Kenyatta was there to support Sonko, as he begins his demanding journey of service.

Mike Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe have pledged to transform the county.

Sonko promised to work around the clock to guarantee efficient and timely services for all the city residents. He said his administration will tackle garbage menace, Land grabbing and forceful evictions, corruption, build enough markets for our small scale traders and review licenses to enhance ease of doing business among other things.

On his part outgoing Governor Evans Kidero congratulated Sonko for his election victory and wished him great success in governing the city.

Kidero stated that despite the name calling, the brazen attacks and the outright competition for the seat, Sonko had been elected by the people. He challenged him to work for the greater good of the city and to embrace all as he rolled out his agenda.

Sonko was sworn in alongside his Deputy Polycarp Igathe, effectively taking over from Kidero and Jonathan Mueke.

Other new entrants to be sworn in as governors are former National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) chairperson, Lee Kinyanjui who becomes the second governor of Nakuru County, former Secretary to the Cabinet Francis Kimemia as the next governor of Nyandarua County, radio personality Granton Samboja takes over governorship in Taita Taveta County, Mohammed Ali Mohammud takes charge of Wajir county, Stephen Kipyego Sang becomes the next Governor of Nandi County, Major (Rtd.) Dhadho Godhana Gaddae takes over Tana River, Wilber Khasilwa Ottichilo takes charge of Vihiga and Wycliffe Wangamati becomes the second governor of Bungoma County.

Incumbents who take oath of office Monday to serve for a second term are Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Kiplagat Mandago, Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, Cornel Rasanga of Siaya County, Zakaria Okoth Obado of Migori, Kisii’s James Ongwae, Patrick Khaemba of TransNzoia and Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong of Busia.

Elsewhere, Bungoma Governor-elect Wycliffe Wangamati has warned that stern action will be taken against corrupt and lazy officials.

This is the first such warning a few days after he termed as ridiculous and immoral the 13 million shillings budget allocated to his inauguration which he slashed to 2.5 million shillings.

His warning came in the wake of revelations that the County payroll is awash with ghost workers and employees without work stations and senior officers who report to work late and miss meetings.

Speaking at Kibabii University, Wangamati reached out to his competitors and critics to work together for the betterment of Bungoma County.

Wangamati also paid tribute to his competitors including the outgoing Governor, Kenneth Lusaka saying each made a huge personal sacrifice and demonstrated great optimism in the ability of Bungoma people.