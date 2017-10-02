A jubilee Member of Parliament is seeking orders declaring that the scheduled October 26th poll must go on irrespective of sentiments they term as threats by the opposition coalition (NASA).

Pokot South legislator, David Pkyusng, wants the court to declare that any decision by the NASA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka to boycott or ensure that the 26th October election is not conducted constitutes illegality and treason within articles 3, 138 and 140 of the constitution.

The MP says NASA and its top leadership want to plunge the country into confusion by continuously threatening that there will be no election without reforms.

He argues that NASA and its flag bearer want to use article 138 (2 and 4) to derail the planned election by forcing their supporters not to take part in the exercise.

They want the court to declare that their non-participation shall not have any impact on the election result.

Elsewhere, the High Court will Tuesday rule on an application by 12 Nakuru-based voters who are seeking an injunction restraining NASA leaders from interfering with the operations of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The petitioners list the Orange Democratic Movement, Wiper, Ford Kenya, Amani National Congress, IEBC and its chairman Wafula Wabukati, the Registrar of Political Parties and the Attorney-General as the respondents.

They want NASA barred from “obstructing, impeding or otherwise interfering with the independence, operational autonomy, space and quiet of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to plan for and conduct fresh presidential elections ordered by the Supreme Court of Kenya in accordance with Article 140(2) of the Constitution.”

The petitioners want the Respondents stopped from removing IEBC Commissioners, members of secretariat and electoral officials and replacing them with “politically or informally appointed ad hoc body of officers for purposes of conducting the fresh presidential elections pursuant to Article 140(2) of the Constitution.”

Further, they want Mr Chebukati barred from establishing “a commission within the Commission or a special projects team for purposes of conducting the fresh presidential elections ordered by the Supreme Court pursuant to Section 140(2) of the Constitution.”

“The Court has a sacred duty to ensure the fresh presidential elections are held as ordered by the Supreme Court and that any attempt or political conspiracy to establish a government by triggering a constitutional crisis is nipped in the bud,” says the petition drawn by Nairobi-based lawyers.

When the matter came up before Lady Justice Langat Korir last Thursday, she directed that in view of the drastic orders sought against the NASA parties, they would be given another chance to respond to the petition “if they wish”. In default, the orders sought in the application will be granted and the petition set for hearing.

The Attorney-General and Mr Chebukati filed their responses last week.

The petitioners want a declaration that the position paper of the National Super Alliance dated September 12, 2017 constitutes “gross violation of the independence of the Fifth Respondent protected by Articles 248 and 251 of the Constitution read with Sections 10(8), 15 and 26 of the IEBC Act, 2011.