MPs likely to demand improved salaries and allowances

Members of Parliament are likely to demand improved salaries and allowances, above what is allocated to them by the salaries commission, once they convene for the start of the 12th Parliament.

Even before the legislators are sworn into office, a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) dismissed the new salary structure for legislators set by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairperson Sarah Serem, terming them unacceptable.

Gladys Wanga, the Homay Bay Woman Representative-elect who is a member of the outgoing PSC team, said the new pay for legislators was meant to rob Parliament of its status, adding that the MPs will not accept anything less than the package legislators in the eleventh Parliament were taking home.

She faulted the SRC over the manner it handled the salaries of legislators, saying there was a deliberate plan by Serem to weaken the position of MPs and Senators, hence the decision to lower their salaries and allowances.

The SRC commenced new pay structure for government officers to tame the runaway wage bill.

Elsewhere, the National Council of Non-Governmental Organizations chairperson Stephen Cheboi says no NGO should be harassed arbitrarily by any Authority before the council is consulted.

Cheboi however says NGO’S should seek direction from the umbrella body before taking any matter to court.

Last week the Kenya Human Rights Commission-KHRC and The Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) locked horns with the NGO Coordinating board over tax evasion allegations.

They have since obtained Court injunctions over the matter. Cheboi is urging NGO’S Countrywide to collaborate with the umbrella body and adhere to the NGO’s Council draft code of conduct to avoid unnecessary friction with other Authorities.

According to Cheboi KHRC and AfriCOG are scheduled to appear before the 9 member committee set up to investigate the reports on tax evasions.

The council is now appealing to the two NGO to appear before the committee for deliberations before a report is issued.