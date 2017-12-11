Mps to vote on members to represent Kenya in EALA

Members of Parliament will on Thursday vote to elect nine members who will represent Kenya in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

In an advert in Monday’s local dailies, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai and his Senate counterpart Jeremiah Nyengenye said the two houses of parliament are expected to settle on five members from the Jubilee and four from the opposition NASA side.

The election to be done by all MPs through secret ballot has elicited intense lobbying at parliament as former mps, relatives of political party leaders and chief campaigners from across the political divide crave the 1.4million shillings per month job.

The two houses of parliament are expected to decide on five members from jubilee side and four from NASA.

Among those nominated for the positions are Raila Odinga’s elder brother Oburu Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy Musyoka, former Balambala MP Abdikadir Aden, former constitutional implementation commission chairperson Charles Nyachae and former Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi.

Last Thursday, both Houses of Parliament adopted a report by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the selection of members to the Arusha-based regional assembly paving way for the election on Thursday afternoon.

The committee co-chaired by MP Katoo ole Metito and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot upon vetting the nominees from the two major coalitions dropped two nominees because they had not resigned from their jobs in line with the Constitution and the Elections Act.

Julie Njeri Waweru of Jubilee and Winfred Mutua of National Super Alliance were blocked by the joint committee. The report noted that Waweru is one of the directors of the Kenya Youth Enterprise Fund while Mutua is a sitting member of the Machakos County Assembly.

The EALA elections Act provides that an individual is disqualified from being elected a member if such a person holds public officer.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Committee on Selection, chaired by Majority Leader Aden Duale is Monday expected to hold a meeting on the selection of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various parliamentary committees.

The selection is expected to be made as per the applications received on members’ preferences.