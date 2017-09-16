Munya reinstated as PNU leader

The Registrar of Political Parties has reinstated former Meru Governor Peter Munya as the Party of National Unity (PNU) leader, 21 days after his ouster.

This comes three days after Munya withdrew his support for the National Super Alliance and backed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.

Munya was elected PNU leader in October 2016 during a National Delegates Conference that was disputed by a section of officials.

The former Meru Governor and other new officials were gazetted in April, six months after their election.

On Tuesday, Munya and other PNU officials met President Kenyatta at State house and pledged to campaign for his re-election.

Munya also attended the Mt Kenya region leaders meeting at Sagana State Lodge Friday.

Meanwhile, supremacy battle between NASA and Jubilee in Bungoma County palayed itself Saturday ahead of the burial of Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi’s father at Buema village.

Newly elected MPs Didmus Barasa [Kimilili] and his Bumula counterpart Mwambu Mabonga who is independent had a rough time addressing mourners when called upon by Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu.

The mourners shouted down the two MPs before calm was restored.

The funeral was attended by NASA Leader Raila Odinga and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

The NASA leadership is determined to dominate politics in Bungoma County where President Uhuru Kenyatta managed about thirty percent of the total votes cast.

Bungoma County is considered a NASA stronghold having voted for the opposition in both the 2013 and 2017 general elections.