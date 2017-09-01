Muslims faithful celebrate Idd-Ul-Adha prayers

Muslim faithful across the country Friday joined the rest of the world in celebrating Idd Ul Adha.

In Mombasa the Organizing Secretary of the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa urged Muslims Worldwide to embrace love among all people regardless of their beliefs.

During the Idd celebrations Muslims slaughter domestic animals that religion allows their meat to be eaten like Cows, goats, sheep and cattle depending on one’s ability to afford.

According to Sheikh Khalifa the meat is split into three parts where only one part is kept for the immediate family and the rest donated to relatives, friend and neighbours.

Idd Ul Adha, also called the ‘sacrifice feast’, is celebrated worldwide each year by Muslim faithful at the end of pilgrimage (Hajj).

It is observed to honour the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac as an act of obedience to God’s command. During the pilgrimage, Muslims remember and commemorate the trials and triumphs of the prophet.

An estimated 4,000 Muslims from Kenya are attending the annual pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.