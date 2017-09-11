Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria will spend the night in police custody over hate speech remarks made during separate campaign rallies ahead of the fresh Presidential election.

The two are being held at Pangani police station after Kuria was arrested Monday morning and questioned at the Directorate of Criminal investigations, while Muthama was arrested at his Kangundo home in the afternoon.

Kuria is being investigated over remarks he made during campaigns in Kiambu County while Muthama is being investigated over remarks he made in Kajiado County directed at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

Their arrest comes at a time when Kenyans have turned against the National Cohesion and Integration Commission accusing it of failing to deal with hate speech peddlers decisively.

It is not the first time for Kuria and Muthama to face similar charges, as they were among six others detained at the same police station last year before being arraigned in Court for incitement.

NASA leaders visited the police station in what flag bearer Raila Odinga said was a show of solidarity with Muthama whose arrest he says is engineered by the Jubilee Government.

Raila said Muthama’s remarks were not hate speech but maintains that Kuria is guilty of the charges he is facing.

Alongside NASA principals and several legislators, Raila said Muthama should be released on bail, even as he maintains that the arrest is an attempt to derail his campaigns in readiness for the Presidential poll.