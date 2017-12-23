Mwingi Central MP threatens to marshall Wiper to ditch NASA

Mwingi central MP Gideon Mulyungi is threatening to rally his fellow wiper party MPs in abandoning the agenda of NASA in parliament.

The lawmaker is accusing the orange democratic party of taking all senior positions reserved for minority party both at the national assembly and the senate.

The discord in NASA coalition appears set to persist especially after ODM party used its tyranny of numbers in the national assembly’s minority party to win the leadership of both Public accounts committee and public investments committee.

Wiper party MPs now feel the orange party is dictating the operations of the united opposition. Addressing a congregation of Clergy from across his constituency at his home at Kalisasi in Mwingi central, lawmaker Gideon Mulyungi threatened to rally wiper mps in ditching the minority party in the house.

Mulyungi alluded that NASA is headed for a major split since its principals have refused to address the dissatisfaction of its membership.

The first time MP also declared that wiper party will front Kalonzo Musyoka for presidency in 2022 regardless of whomever NASA principals will support.

In the National assembly, the ODM Party holds the positions of minority leader, Minority Whip, chairpersons of the two watchdog committees as well as a commissioner in the parliamentary service commission.

