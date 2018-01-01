Nairobians usher in the year 2018 at various social places

Nairobians ushered in the year 2018 at various social places among them churches and entertainment joints even as others chose to stay at home.

This even as the church pushed for the toning down of political rhetoric and national dialogue, saying it is the only remedy for the political standoff occasioned by the recent general election that left Kenyans divided.

At the Jesus Winner Ministry situated along Thika Superhighway, New Year celebrations were at their peak as the faithful sang and danced.

The presiding pastor Dr Edward Mwai called on the government and the opposition to give dialogue a chance as a way to resolve the political stalemate in the Country.

The same massage of political tolerance reverberated at the Lords Gathering Fellowship church along Outering Road with the presiding Bishop Dr Morris Mwarandu saying the electioneering period is over and Kenyans should now move forward.

At the Kenyatta International Convention centre KICC, funfair marked the end of 2017 and ushered in 2018.

Excited Nairobians could not hide their joy as they bade farewell to a year they described as a tough.

