National Super Alliance (Nasa) supporters have staged demos in some parts of the country to push for their demands before the October 26 presidential poll.

Police have allowed supporters in Kakamega and Kisumu counties to hold anti-IEBC demonstrations even after the government said it will not permit NASA protests due to interference with businesses.

Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe said business people have complained that the political atmosphere in the build up to the October 26th repeat presidential election is hurting their operations.

Kiraithe said NASA’s mode of politicking has consistently scared investors and led to losses and uncertainty for small business people especially in the informal sector.

Kiraithe said under these economic circumstances, Tuesday’s announcement by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga for mass action came as a huge disappointment.

Last week, NASA leader Raila Odinga announced that the Opposition coalition would be embarking on weekly protests, every Monday and Friday, to force the electoral commission to implement specific changes before the repeat presidential election set for October 26 and also to force IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba out of office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed the protests saying they are signs the oppostion are not ready for polls.

President Kenyatta said Opposition leader Raila Odinga should quit the race if he is not ready to face him on 26th October adding the protests were hurting the businesses.

“If he (Raila) does not want elections he should relax. We want to have elections peacefully,” said President Kenyatta.

Speaking in Mai Mahiu, President Kenyatta said Jubilee’s focus is to transform the country and unite Kenyans.

He said: “We want Kenyans to be united, we want different communities to live together peacefully”.

The Deputy President asked the opposition coalition to use constitutional means in their quest to remove IEBC officials from office.