NASA leader to take oath of office 30th January

National Super Alliance – NASA leader Raila Odinga now says he will take oath of office as the People’s President on 30th of this month together with his Deputy Kalonzo Musyoka.

Raila at the same time led other NASA leaders in daring those opposed to the swearing-in to publicly open the electoral body IEBC’s servers to determine who was the winner of the August 8th contested presidential poll.

It remains to be seen whether the duo will walk the talk and take oath of office considering they chickened out of doing so on December 12th after the much publicized event.

Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai has since warned the intended swearing-in ceremony is treasonable and its punishment is death.

However, Raila while speaking at a Kakamega hotel while accompanied by other NASA leaders dared those challenging their oath office to facilitate the opening of IEBC server to determine who won the August 8th presidential poll.

Leaders present maintaining they will not tire in championing their resist gospel. Earlier, the leaders joined hands in celebrating Raila’s birthday as he turns 73.

Earlier the party leader addressed the residents of Kakamega after the People’s Assembly meeting earlier.

Raila Odinga has in the recent past been under pressure from a section of his supporters who have demanded that he should be sworn in as the People’s President.

