NASA MPs allay fears of cracks in opposition

A section of Members of Parliament allied to the Opposition coalition NASA have allayed fears of rifts within the coalition.

Nambale MP John Bunyasi and his Teso North counterpart Oku Kaunya opine that despite recent wrangles over leadership, NASA is keen on putting its house in order and focus on championing for electoral reforms.

In the recent few weeks, the jostle over various positions in Parliament has threatened to pull NASA apart.

This tag of war has seen the Wiper Party and the Amani National Congress pull towards different directions, accusing ODM of hogging top leadership positions reserved for the Opposition coalition in Parliament.

There has also been the question of who should be handed the baton to spearhead the coalition’s 2022 ambitions, with some members of the ANC Party demanding that Musalia Mudavadi be that person.

However, these talks have been described as normal by a section of legislators allied to the ANC Party, who argue that NASA is well on course to achieve its political ambition.

On the planned swearing in of NASA leader Raila Odinga, Bunyasi and Kaunya said the journey to Canaan is unstoppable. They defended the push to swear Odinga as leader of the people’s Assembly.

The deputy speaker county assembly Busia said the common goals of the collation have not been attained yet.