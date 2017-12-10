NASA postpones announcement of swearing in venue

The National Super Alliance – NASA has once again postponed the announcement of the venue for the planned coronation of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The planning committee which had promised Kenyans the big announcement Sunday, spent the better part of the day holed at NASA’s headquarters at Okoa Kenya, only to postpone the announcement of the venue to Monday.

Attorney general Githu Muigai has termed the intended swearing in as an act tantamount to treason with the NASA leader saying the day will be dedicated to the inauguration of the peoples’ parliament.

As NASA holds the swearing in venue close to its chest, voices by a section of the society calling for political sobriety continue to gain currency.

Christian and Muslim clergy have renewed calls for dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila to save the country from the current political standoff.