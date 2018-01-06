NASA principals urge supporters to be patient

The National Super Alliance principals are calling on their supporters to remain steadfast, insisting the journey to Canaan is on course and the quest for electoral justice is unstoppable.

NASA leader Raila Odinga called for patience among his supporters maintaining plans for his swearing in as the people’s president were in progress.

The NASA leaders were speaking during the burial ceremony of Kenya’s celebrated scholar Calistus Juma who was laid to rest in his home in Budalangi, Busia County.

NASA leader Raila Odinga and his co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula joined family and friends of the late Professor to pay their last respects.

And while it was time to mourn, a section of youths waved bibles demanding that NASA leader Raila Odinga take oath as People’s President. A gesture that perhaps prompted the NASA leader to speak to the issue urging for patience.

At the same time co-principal Wetangula maintained the coalition will not tire in its quest for electoral reforms.

Earlier this week, NASA technical team announced that an Assumption of Office committee was already working on modalities that would culminate into the swearing in of the NASA leader on the 30th of this month.

The leaders lauded the late Professor Juma as a true nationalist. The Budalang’i-born scholar began his career as a science teacher in Mombasa between 1974 and 1978.

The scientist, who attained a teacher’s certificate from Egoji Teacher’s College in 1974, also held a PhD in Science Policy Research from the University of Sussex. At the time of his death he was teaching graduate courses in science, technology and development policy and biotechnology at Harvard University.