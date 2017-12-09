Raila’s swearing in venue to be announced Sunday

NASA supporters will know the venue of the swearing in of their leaders Raila Amolo Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday.

This was communicated at the wiper party headquarters in Nairobi after a meeting by members of the party.

The organizing team led By Jared Siswe said they were finalizing on the process but says the biggest challenge so far has been going about the process considering the presidency is a joint ticket and the party deputy Kalonzo Musyoka is still out of the country.

The communication by the opposition comes days after the government through the attorney general Prof Githu Muigai warned against the move saying it amounts to high treason whose punishment is death.

This was however denounced by Siaya senator James Orengo who accused the attorney general of misleading Kenyans.

Meanwhile, Raila Odinga says the day that falls on Jamhuri day will be used to inaugurate the people’s assembly even as its organizers remained coy on whether NASA co-principal and Raila’s running mate in the August election Kalonzo Musyoka will attend the fete.

Opposition leader who spoke after paying a visit to the family of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze was noncommittal on the swearing in but said any event on the material day was within the law.

But the National Super Alliance’s People’s Assembly Organizing Committee stirred controversy after it revealed that it is still consulting on where to swear in Raila’s running mate Kalonzo Musyoka who has been out of the country for a while.

The development comes in the wake of rounds condemnation over the planned swearing in as well as calls for dialogue among the antagonists in the political stalemate.