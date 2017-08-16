NASA to challenge Presidential results at Supreme Court

The National Super Alliance-NASA will move to the Supreme Court to challenge the August 8th presidential election outcome.

Raila Odinga who lost the polls to President Uhuru Kenyatta said Wednesday that the coalition will challenge what he termed as computer generated results that saw him defeated for the second time by President Kenyatta.

NASA says by moving to court it will seek to demonstrate to the world how the servers of the electoral body IEBC were hacked and results manipulated in favor of the Jubilee side.

The official results gave President Kenyatta 54% of the votes cast, and Mr Odinga 44%.

President Kenyatta garnered 8,203,290 votes against Odinga’s 6,762,224 and met the 25% requirement in 35 counties compared to Odinga’s 29.

Mr Odinga, who had previously refused a court appeal against the outcome, said the opposition had collected concrete evidence of massive irregularities that were allegedly used to rig the vote.

“We have now decided to move to the Supreme Court to lay before the world the making of a computer-generated leadership,” he told journalists.

He also repeated his call for peaceful protests, saying Kenyans had the constitutional rights to demonstrate strike and carry out acts of civil disobedience.

“By going to court we aren’t legitimising misplaced calls from some observers for us to concede but are seeking to give to those who braved the long lines in the morning chill and hot afternoon… a chance to be heard.”

While rubbishing off the persuasions and declarations by the foreign observers that the elections were credible, Odinga has called on the African democratic leaders to stand with Kenya in this trying democratic moment.

“We emphasize that the struggle here is not just about this moment and this election but about Africa and the future of Kenya.We call upon all African Democrats to show solidarity with Kenya” he stated.

In 2013, Mr Odinga challenged the presidential results in the Supreme Court and lost.

Now, he said, the court had an opportunity to demonstrate its independence.

“Our decision to go to court constitutes a second chance for the Supreme Court. The court can use this chance to redeem itself or, like in 2013, it can compound the problems we face as a country.”