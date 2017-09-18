National exams to go on as planned, says Matiang’i

Education cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi’ says the government has put in place elaborate mechanisms to ensure that the planned repeat presidential election will not interfere with the school calendar.

While assuring 2017 candidates of a seamless exercise devoid of any mishaps, Matiang’i said the National examinations scheduled for next month will not be interfered with unless the Ministry of Education is advised otherwise by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Dr. Fred Matiang’i made the remarks after meeting officers taking part in the monitoring of the 2017 primary and secondary exams.

“IEBC have not made any official communication to us indicating that there might be changes on the election date” the CS told journalists.

He however assured that the ministry and all stakeholders are ready should the timelines change. “We are ready to conduct exams. In the event they make a change of date we are ready. Frankly speaking, this time we are better prepared than last year” he told journalists.

Flanked by National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion warned against politising exams and school calender.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE) are scheduled to start on October 30 and November 30 respectively.

The fresh presidential election slated for October 17 could be pushed forward by a week to allow time for reconfiguration of the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) gadgets.

The kits will have to be configured with the names of the top two presidential candidates.

French-firm OT-Morpho has written to the commission saying it needs more time to reconfigure the 45,000 kits.

IEBC is holding a meeting to discuss the report by the French firm.

KNEC Chairman Prof. George Magoha warned that politics should not lead to the postponement national examinations even though many primary and secondary schools are used as polling stations during elections, an issue Matiang’i termed as minor while assuring stakeholders that it will be resolved

More details to follow…………