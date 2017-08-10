NCIC warns against unnecessary tension over poll results

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission-NCIC has expressed concern over what it terms as unnecessary tension that is building up around preliminary results.

In a statement to newsrooms signed by Commission Chairman Francis Ole Kaparo, the Commission emphasized that the IEBC is verifying all the results using the official forms including Form 34A and appealed to all Kenyans to exercise patience as we wait for IEBC to announce the final results.

The Commission further urged Kenyans to shun fake news and misinformation being peddled through the social media.

“NCIC is therefore calling on all Kenyans to exercise patience as we wait for IEBC to announce the final results. The Commission continues to urge Kenyans to shun fake news and misinformation being peddled through the social media” cautioned Kaparo.

Kaparo also urged politicians to avoid inciting their followers on the electoral process as the nation awaits the results. He urged Kenyans to embrace peace and calmness.

Elsewhere, results for the Teso South parliamentary seat have been suspended until today (Thursday) after chaos broke out Wednesday over the delay in the release of the results. Police fired tear gas canisters to disperse the rowdy mob.

Tension was visible in the tallying centre at St. Paul’s Amukura Boys High school prompting security officers to secure IEBC property within the tallying center.

Incumbent Jubilee MP Mary Emaase accused her ODM opponent for allegedly attempting to interfere with the tallying process.

Teso South Administration Police Commandant Jabes Ojwang said the environment was not conducive for the announcement of the results.

Emaase is the only Jubilee MP remaining in Busia County after her Teso North counterpart Arthur Odera lost to former Administration Police Training College Commandant Edward Oku Kaunya of ANC after garnering 12,829 votes against Kaunya’s 14,462 votes.