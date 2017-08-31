New Senators, MPs take oath of office

Swearing-in of National Assembly and Senate members of the 12th Parliament is underway.

The leaders met for the first time in Parliament Wednesday for housekeeping briefings.

336 elected legislators will be sworn in the national assembly while 47 senators will take oath of office.

The swearing in of the MPs is being conducted by the Clerk who began by reading the Communication that has convened the 12th Parliament. Swearing in of the MPs is expected to take 17 hours.

Legislators allied to the National Super Alliance had previously threatened to boycott the first sitting until the Supreme Court made the final ruling on the contentious Presidential results.

Both houses are legislators will then embark on electing their respective house speakers in a race that is now taking political dimensions with party parties flexing their muscles.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has unanimously agreed to front Justin Muturi as National Assembly Speaker and ex-Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka as Senate Speaker.

Muturi will deputized by Kuresoi North Mp Moses Cheboi while Kithure Kindiki will serve as Deputy Senate speaker.

The Jubilee Party also agreed to front Garissa town MP-elect Adan Duale as Leader of Majority in the national assembly while Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen will be senate majority leader.

Duale will be deputized by Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi while Murkomen will be deputized by Isiolo senator Fatuma Dulo.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Jomo Washiali was endorsed as chief Whip of the national assembly and is to be deputized by former Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire.

Others are Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika for chief whip and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata for senate Deputy chief whip.

Petition

The leaders take oath of office a day before Supreme Court deliver’s the much awaited grand ruling on presidential petition.

The seven judge bench retreated for two days Wednesday to write their judgment on the 2017 Presidential Election petition after the counsels for the petitioners and respondents concluded their oral submissions Tuesday evening.

The bench led by Chief Justice David Maraga is perusing through submissions by NASA and the respondents before delivering their final verdict on Friday.

The Petition was filed by NASA flag bearer in the 2017 General Election Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

