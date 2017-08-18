Nine Governors take oath of office Friday following their victories in the just concluded general election.

Those taking the Oath of Office in their respective county headquarters include Martin Wambora of Embu, Mwangi Wa Iria of Murang’a, Kajiado’s Joseph ole Lenku, Paul Chepkwony of Kericho, Onesmus Njuki of Tharaka Nithi County, Kiraitu Murungi of Meru County, Cyprian Awiti of Homa Bay County, Fahim Twaha of Lamu County, and John Nyagarama of Nyamira County.

Those scheduled to take oath of office on Saturday include Council of Governors Chairperson Josphat Nanok of Turkana County and newly elected Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Ndung’u Waititu.

Nairobi’s Mike Sonko and Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta will be sworn in on Monday followed by Hassan Joho of Mombasa, Jackson Mandago of Uasin Gishu and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu on Tuesday.

Alfred Mutua of Machakos and Mandera’s Ali Roba were the first to take oath of office on Thursday.

