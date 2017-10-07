NTSA blames violation of traffic rules for accidents

The National Transport and Safety Authority says negligence and violation of traffic rules by drivers are to blame for accidents along Salgaa- Nakuru- Nairobi highway.

NTSA Director General Francis Meja says with almost 80 percent of accidents being attributed to human error in the country the new curriculum launched by the authority for use in driving schools will restore sanity on the roads.

At least 3,000 people die from road accidents annually with over 20,000 being left temporarily or permanently paralyzed according to the National Transport and Safety Authority.

Most accidents occur in notorious black spots such as the Salgaa-Nakuru-Nairobi highway which has claimed many lives.

Meja who was speaking during a graduation ceremony at Rift Valley institute of Science and Technology said more often than not reckless driving especially by PSV drivers is due to inexperience of drivers.

However Meja says the implementation of the new curriculum launched by NTSA for training and testing of drivers and instructors will solve the menace.

The curriculum requires drivers to undergo a refresher course every year to ensure they are conversant with the traffic road rules.

One will also need to be at least 25 years old to drive a 14 to 32 seater public service vehicle.

Elsewhere, two Kenya Power employees have died in a road accident at Mwashoti area along Voi-Taveta road.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and tossed out the two passengers as it rolled. They died on the spot.

The driver was slightly injured and was rushed to Mwatate Sub-County Hospital. Eye witnesses of the accident which occurred Friday evening say the trio was on a routine maintenance of power lines in the area.

Police are cautioning motorists against speeding on the road even as they urged relevant authorities to erect bumps along the newly-constructed highway.