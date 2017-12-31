The National Transport and safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended night travel for long distance public service vehicles effective Sunday 31, 2017.

In a statement to newsrooms, NTSA Director General Francis Meja says all travel must be scheduled to take place between 6am and 7pm.

“Over the recent past, our records indicate that majority of crashes occur during the night. In order to review the effectiveness on the current measures in place to improve road safety, the authority in consultation with other relevant government agencies hereby suspends night travel…,” read the statement in part

The Director General also said that they are doing everything possible to address the upsurge of fatal crashes across the country.

Meja has however appealed to motorists to be extra vigilant while on the roads to ensure safety.

This comes shortly after an accident occurred at Migaa in Molo that left 30 people dead and scores injured.

The Nairobi-bound bus collided with a truck at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway in the 3AM accident.

The NTSA apportions a large part of the blame on errant drivers.

While conducting a crackdown on drunk driving last night at the Kapsabet- Eldoret –Nairobi highway, North Rift NTSA manager Mohamed Hamsin expressed concern over the dire risk that passengers are exposed to, courtesy of drunk PSV drivers, citing that as a possible cause of rampant accidents.

In the crackdown, Some passengers were forced to cut short their journey after the driver of the Matatu they were travelling in was arrested for being drunk.

Several drivers ignored the efforts of the authorities to flag them down, zooming off into the night, with others executing quick U turns after sighting the officers.

Tell Us What You Think