Nyeri nurses defy plea to resume work as countrywide strike continues

Nurses in Nyeri County have defied calls by Governor-elect Wahome Gakuru to resume work as a solution is sought for the countrywide strike.

Despite the Governor promising to look into their grievances, the nurses led by the area Kenya National Union Nurses Branch Chairperson Ann Nyawira say they will only resume duty once they receive official communication from the union’s national leadership.

Across the country, operations at public health facilities are paralysed as a result of the countrywide strike, with patients who depend on public health heavily affected.

The talks with the Ministry of Health and the council of governors to find a lasting solution to the stalemate have yet to bear fruit, with KNUN’s acting secretary general Morris Opetu revealing that the bone of contention is the collective bargaining agreement whose major details were agreed upon agreed upon in march.

Regardless, the countrywide strike continues.

Opetu has called on the president to move in with haste and resolve the matter, with the countrywide strike having entered its 86th day today.