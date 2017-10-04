Parliament to continue transacting business, says Speaker Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says parliament business committees will continue with their business as scheduled despite the absence of opposition Members of Parliament.

Muturi dismissed assertions by some members of parliament that house business committees could not transact business with the absence of the opposition as misinformed saying once house quorum is attained business can proceed.

Speaking during the induction of members of the speakers in Mombasa, Muturi maintained that parliament will therefore continue debating and passing bills as per section 124 of the parliamentary act.

He further called on members of parliament to carry themselves with decorum while in the house to avoid being victims of the amended rules regarding discipline which have strict penalties disorderly conduct.

Among the new amendments include a section that states that a member of parliament can now lose his seat for demeaning the position of a member of parliament.

Members of Parliament affiliated to The National Super Alliance have boycotted Parliament sessions in protest saying the House shouldn’t sit until the fresh Presidential election is dispensed with.

And even in their absence, Jubilee legislators last week tabled the Elections Laws (amendments) bill 2017 to amend the Electoral laws, saying they want to align the laws with the Supreme Court ruling on the Presidential petition.

NASA MPs have strongly objected the introduction of the bill saying the move is unconstitutional, but ultimately Jubilee tyranny of numbers carried the day when they passed a motion to reduce the publication period of the bills.

A parliamentary select committee on Electoral laws is currently carrying out public hearings on the bill amid ongoing resistance from the opposition.

The opposition is yet to forward names for representation in the various Committees of Parliament saying they will only do so after the Presidential election.

Muturi however says their absence in committee and Parliament sittings is irrelevant and can’t stop Parliament from transacting its business.

The two houses are currently on recess as MPs campaign for their respective Presidential candidates.