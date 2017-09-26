Parliament resumes sittings amid threats and divisions

Attention turns to parliament Tuesday as it resumes its sittings amid threats by members of the Jubilee party to execute a review of the law of precedent over the presidential poll annulment decision.

This even as the National Super Alliance struggles to strike a balance on its leadership in the two houses in the wake of growing disquiet within its constituent parties.

On Monday last week, after reports emerged that Suba Mp John Mbadi had been nominated as Minority leader in the National Assembly, NASA leadership denounced the list saying there were negotiations that were still ongoing over the leadership in both houses.

According to NASA leader Raila Odinga, only Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was assured of his position as Minority leader in the Senate.

Hours later, Members of Parliament drawn from the Coast region would throw a spanner into the works threatening to decamp from NASA if one of their own is not picked in the National Assembly.

A week later, the row appears to have escalated and the constituent parties are yet to agree on who occupies what position with sources revealing that NASA is yet to officially submit written communication on the same.

Standing order 20, clause four requires any party/coalition to send to the clerk the list of their appointed leaders in both houses and attach signed minutes of parliamentary group meeting that approved the appointment.

The sources say the existent proposal is for Mbadi to be deputized by Lugari Mp Ayub Savula of ANC with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said to be sticking to his guns that his party occupies the Minority Whip position.

To this effect Wiper has fronted Kathiani mp Robert Mbui who will be deputized by Kiminini mp Chris Wamalwa.

Suna East MP Junet Muhamed and his Ugunja counterpart Opiyo Wandayi have been keen on securing leadership slots as they sought to edge out Mbadi whom they argue is already holding the ODM Chairmanship.

To appease the Coast region, NASA leader Raila Odinga has proposed that Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa replaces Homabay Woman Mp Gladys Wanga at the Parliamentary Service Commission.

NASA is entitled to three slots in the parliamentary service commission, two of them from the national assembly and one from the Senate.

Other coalition partners are said to be unhappy after the party proposed Kajiado Central’s Elijah Memusi to take up the commissioner’s post and an addition of Jumwa would mean that ODM has two slots in the PSC.

The coalition is supposed forward the names of its representatives to the selection committee which places members of parliament to all other parliamentary committees.

Before Odinga announced Wetangula as Minority Leader, sources say ODM senators were campaigning for Orengo to take up the position arguing that the party had a commanding majority of 13 senators with Odinga said to have prevailed on them to drop the stance.

Wetangula is the only Ford Kenya Senator. Orengo is proposed to take up the deputy Minority leader position while Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo junior is proposed to take up the minority whip position.

Tell Us What You Think