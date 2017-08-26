Parliament has declared vacancies in the offices of the Speakers and Deputy Speakers for both the National Assembly and the Senate.

This follows convening of the First Sitting of the 12th Parliament on Thursday August 31, 2017 via a legal notice issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday August 23, 2017.

The notification by the Head of State was pursuant to Article 126(2) of the Constitution provides that the first sitting of a newly elected House shall take place not more than thirty days after the election that is, not later than 7th September, 2017.

The general election was held on August 8, 2017

In advertisements published in local dailies, eligible persons have been invited to submit nominations papers for election to be collected from the offices of the Clerks of both Houses not later than 9.00am Tuesday August 29, 2017.

The Speakers of both Houses who are ex officio Members and Deputy Speakers who will come from among members of the House will be elected after the swearing in of elected Members on Thursday.

Election of Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate will be conducted by respective House Clerks while the election of Deputy Speakers will be conducted by Speakers.

Both elections of Speakers and Deputy Speakers will be by secret ballot.

On Thursday the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai will guide 348 Members in taking their oath of office.

MPs who will be sworn in next Thursday comprise 289 Members elected in the constituencies, 47 County Women Representatives and 12 Members nominated by political parties according to their proportion of members in the National assembly to represent special interests including the youth, persons with disabilities and workers.

One constituency namely Kitutu Chache South is yet to elect a Member of Parliament following the death of a candidate a week to the polls .

Forty Seven Members elected in the counties will be sworn in as Senators by the clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye.

Also taking an affirmation of office will be 16 women Members nominated by political parties according to their proportion of members of the Senate, two members one man and one woman, representing the youth and two members one man and one woman, representing persons with disabilities.

Familiarization of parliament will take place before the first sitting of the 12th parliament to be followed by an induction programme after Members have been sworn-in.

The induction programme is scheduled to run for five days and will cover various subjects among them; rules of procedure in the House; processing of legislative businesses; the committee system; services available to Members; conduct and privileges of Members, among other subjects.

The 12th Parliament will be opened not more than thirty days after the first sitting according to the Standing Orders of both Houses.

QUICK FACTS ABOUT THE 12TH PARLIAMENT

141 MPs were re-elected in the National Assembly

13 of the elected MPs in the National Assembly served in previous Parliaments

23 out of 289 elected MPs in the National Assembly are women

Of the 47 elected Senators 3 are women

Tell Us What You Think