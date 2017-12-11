Patient who killed Chiromo Lane nurse remanded 14 days

Written By: Asha Mwana Khamisi
0
274

Nurse
The death of the nurse sparked public outcry with a section of nurses demanding that the government should act fast and take punitive action against the facility

The patient who shot dead a nurse at Chiromo Lane Medical Centre has been remanded for 14 days.

The patient, Joseph Njoroge will be held at Industrial area prison over the murder of Faustine Mwandime on December 6.

Following an application by the prosecution, Justice Jessie Lesiit ordered a mental assessment for Njoroge before he pleads to murder charges.

Defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta had opposed the application saying Njoroge was granted bail by a magistrate’s court on Friday.

Lesiit however dismissed his argument and said the case will be mentioned on December 27.

Faustine 43, had been convincing the patient to surrender his gun when he was shot in the head at the facility in Nairobi.

Nurses have since demanded the closure of the medical centre following the fatal shooting.

 

Also Read  CS Matiang’i launches form one selection exercise

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR