Patient who killed Chiromo Lane nurse remanded 14 days

The patient who shot dead a nurse at Chiromo Lane Medical Centre has been remanded for 14 days.

The patient, Joseph Njoroge will be held at Industrial area prison over the murder of Faustine Mwandime on December 6.

Following an application by the prosecution, Justice Jessie Lesiit ordered a mental assessment for Njoroge before he pleads to murder charges.

Defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta had opposed the application saying Njoroge was granted bail by a magistrate’s court on Friday.

Lesiit however dismissed his argument and said the case will be mentioned on December 27.

Faustine 43, had been convincing the patient to surrender his gun when he was shot in the head at the facility in Nairobi.

Nurses have since demanded the closure of the medical centre following the fatal shooting.