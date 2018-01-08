The National Super Alliance (NASA) has maintained that plans to swear in its leader Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka are on course unless the ruling Jubilee Party agrees on talks over electoral injustices.

Minority leaders in Parliament Moses Wetangula and John Mbadi said NASA is ready to change its position if Jubilee Party agrees to dialogue before end of this month.

The two spoke after meeting US ambassador Robert Godec at parliament buildings on Monday morning.

Just a day after NASA leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka confirmed to their supporters that they would be sworn in on 30th of January as the people’s president and deputy president respectively, US ambassador Robert Godec held talks with the opposition leadership.

Godec has been vocal against the planned event which he says goes against the principles of democracy.

The ambassador met both the National Assembly and senate minority leaders John Mbaddi and Moses Wetangula perhaps to dissuade the opposition from going ahead with the plan.

The US has all along termed the plan as detrimental to the Kenyan democracy.

Addressing the press after the courtesy call, the two opposition House leaders said NASA was ready to shelve the ceremony, but with a condition: constructive dialogue on electoral injustices.

NASA further called on the ruling Jubilee Party to swallow its pride and accept negotiations for the country to move forward.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that the only dialogue he can engage on was how to grow the country’s economy but not electoral reforms.

