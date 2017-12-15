Plans underway to expand NHIF services for cancer patients

Deputy President William Ruto has said plans are underway to expand access to cancer diagnosis and treatment services through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) across the country.

Mr Ruto said cancer is among major ailments that has claimed many lives in the country, saying it was the reason why in the Jubilee manifesto, health was among the first four critical issues that will be tackled in the next five years.

He said the Government would soon come up with legislation in the National Assembly and the Senate to expand NHIF services for cancer patients among other major ailments.

He said the move was aimed at enhancing cancer diagnosis and treatment at the county level.

Mr Ruto said treatment of cancer was still a major challenge in the country that needed concerted efforts to contain it.

“To minimize cases of cancer, we have to make sure that the necessary health infrastructure is put in place to contain increasing cases of the disease in the country,” said Mr Ruto.

“This is why we intend to come up with a legislation in Parliament to cater for people in dire need of health services including cancer through NHIF,” added Mr Ruto.

The Deputy President said the Government was putting in place mechanisms to increase the number of people covered by NHIF from the current 6.7million to 30 million in the next five years.

Speaking during the requiem mass of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze at the Christ Is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) in Karen, Nairobi, on Friday; Mr Ruto said the Government would work towards the attainment of the universal health coverage.

He pointed out that the Government has expanded and equipped two hospitals in each county to also cater for cancer screening and diagnosis as the only way to enhance service delivery for the rural population.

Mr Ruto said he was optimistic that the ongoing efforts to contain the disease will yield fruits.

The Deputy President described the late Nyenze as a hardworking man whose services will greatly be missed by the society.

He said throughout his career as a politician, the late Nyenze put the interest of the country first ahead of his own or any other political aspirations.

“The late Nyenze was a patriotic Kenyan who put his country first ahead of his own,” said Mr Ruto.

The Deputy President also delivered message of condolence from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetang’ula among several MPs also condoled with the family.

Kitui West MP Enock Wambua thanked the Government for standing with the family during this difficult moment.

“On behalf of the family, I wish to sincere thank the Government for standing with us during this hard moment,” said Mr Wambua.

The late Nyenze will be laid to rest on Tuesday next week at his Kyondoni home in Kitui County.