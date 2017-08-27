Environmentalists excited about plastic ban despite industry losses

Environmental crusaders want manufactures not to be a hindrance in the implementation of the plastic carrier bags ban that will take effect from tomorrow.

Attempts by manufactures to block the it through the courts hit a snag, with the courts maintaining public interest has to override commercial interests,

Environmental activist Christine Wangari is excited about the development terming the bags a thorn in the flesh of environmental conservation efforts.

Wangari, who is also the Executive Director of Multi-Touch International an environmental conservation NGO, believes that the ban will serve to create numerous employment opportunities for millions of Kenyans through innovation of alternative biodegradable bags.

The plastic paper manufacturing industry, which is itself looking at huge losses in revenue, has been urged to adapt to the new regulations or else risk legal action.

The ban also means a loss of employment for thousands of Kenyans who work in the plastic paper industry.

Under the ban, business establishments are prohibited from using, offering or selling plastic carrier bags and shopping bags even for meat, poultry and vegetables.

And top enforce this, The National Environment Management Authority has been sending SMS’s to Kenyans to inform the general public to comply with the ban.

Anyone found violating the law face the risk of being jailed for two years or pay a fine of 2 million shillings.

