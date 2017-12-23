Police beef up security ahead of Christmas day

Police have beefed up security across major towns as Christians prepare to mark Christmas day on Monday.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says adequate security personnel have been deployed to various parts of the country to guarantee safety during Christmas and New Year festivities even as he called on members of the public to maintain vigilance.

Barely 48 hours to the big day, the Kenya Police Service has moved to assure Kenyans of their security as Christmas festivities begin.

In a statement, Inspector general of police Joseph Boinnet says his officers are not leaving anything to chance, with the presence of security personnel deployed in all key installations and public places.

The police boss is calling on Kenyans to cooperate with security officers to ensure the holidays are enjoyable and incident free

With the country having experienced a series of fatal accidents over the past three weeks, Boinett has called on motorists and travellers to exercise caution, remain disciplined and comply with traffic rules.